White Sox general manager Chris Getz said that Montgomery is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Royals due to continued soreness in his left side, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery missed one game last week with the same injury. He returned to action last Wednesday and has gone 6-for-20 with four home runs and one double in his five starts since then, but Montgomery apparently still hasn't totally moved past the injury. Getz noted that imaging on Montgomery's side came back negative, so consider the rookie infielder day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus the Yankees.