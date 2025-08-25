Montgomery is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The White Sox are running out a full lineup of right-handed-hitting options to counter Royals southpaw Noah Cameron, so Montgomery will join fellow left-handed hitters Kyle Teel, Mike Tauchman and Andrew Benintendi on the bench. Montgomery had started in each of Chicago's previous four games and slugged home runs in the last three contests, bringing his OPS up to .829 over 160 plate appearances since he was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on July 4.