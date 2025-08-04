Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an RBI single during Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Angels.

Montgomery headlined a four-run first inning for the White Sox, launching a three-run home run. He followed up the long ball with an RBI single in his second at-bat. The 23-year-old shortstop has been mashing since the All-Star break, going 15-for-58 (.259) with seven home runs, 21 RBI and nine runs scored. All seven of his homers have come in his last 11 games. Montgomery has an .851 OPS on the year.