White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Tear continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an RBI single during Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Angels.
Montgomery headlined a four-run first inning for the White Sox, launching a three-run home run. He followed up the long ball with an RBI single in his second at-bat. The 23-year-old shortstop has been mashing since the All-Star break, going 15-for-58 (.259) with seven home runs, 21 RBI and nine runs scored. All seven of his homers have come in his last 11 games. Montgomery has an .851 OPS on the year.
More News
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Stays hot with homer•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Goes deep again•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Power surge continues Monday•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Goes deep in third straight game•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Racks up five RBI in victory•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Swats first major-league homer•