The White Sox selected Cronin's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

After Joe Kelly was traded to the Dodgers on Friday, Cronin will be called upon to provide depth to the White Sox's bullpen. The 25-year-old righty holds a 4.03 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through 44.2 innings in Triple-A this season and will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.