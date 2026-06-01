White Sox's Drew Romo: Fading into timeshare

Romo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Romo had been serving as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher for much of May, but he appears to have since fallen into more of a timeshare with Edgar Quero. The White Sox will go with Quero behind the dish Monday for the fourth time in six games, with two of those starts coming against left-handers and two coming versus righties. Romo's downturn in playing time comes while he's hit just .171 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 10 contests.