White Sox's Drew Romo: Pops homer in win

Romo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

Romo hit a solo shot in the third inning and an RBI single in the eighth. Prior to this performance, he had gone 0-for-13 with five strikeouts over his first four games in August. Edgar Quero has started behind the dish in three of the White Sox's five games since Joey Bart went down with a fractured left hand. Romo and Quero will likely split time somewhat evenly, but Romo could help his cause with an improved stretch of hitting. For the year, Romo is batting just .136 with a .508 OPS, six homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored, five doubles and one stolen base over 48 contests.