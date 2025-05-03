Quero isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.
Quero will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored Friday. Matt Thaiss will catch for Davis Martin instead and bat seventh.
