White Sox's Everson Pereira: Day off Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pereira is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.
Pereira started each of the first four games of the season in right field, but he will begin Tuesday's contest on the bench. Tristan Perez will cover right field and hit seventh for the White Sox on Tuesday.
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