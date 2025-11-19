Tampa Bay traded Pereira (back) and Tanner Murray to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Steven Wilson and Yoendrys Gomez, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay acquired Pereira in a trade with the Yankees in late July. He ended up playing 23 games with the Rays, struggling to a .138/.219/.246 slash line with two homers, eight RBI, two stolen bases and a 38.4 percent strikeout rate over 73 plate appearances before ending the season on the IL due to back inflammation. Pereira will now get a fresh start in Chicago, though to find big-league success and regular playing time, he'll likely need to make contact more consistently.