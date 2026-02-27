Pereira is still feeling soreness in his right oblique after injuring it last week while taking swings off the Trajekt machine, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Pereira was examined by team doctors Wednesday and is still waiting for the results. Meanwhile, he has been limited to running and strengthening his oblique area. Pereira is in competition for reps in the White Sox' outfield and is still waiting to make his Cactus League debut.