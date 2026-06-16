White Sox's Hagen Smith: Nursing shoulder impingement

Smith will be shut down for two weeks after being diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Smith will require two weeks to get ramped back up following the shutdown period, so he's looking at four weeks away from games in a best-case scenario. The left-hander had seemed close to getting his first opportunity at the major-league level, but that will not happen anytime soon now. Smith has collected a 4.67 ERA and 77:36 K:BB over 52 innings covering 14 starts with Triple-A Charlotte in 2026.