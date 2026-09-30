Smith didn't factor in the decision in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Astros on Tuesday. He allowed two hits with one strikeout and no walks over three innings.

The left-hander served as the opener for Tuesday's bullpen game and pitched more than two frames in an appearance for the second time this year. Smith's first campaign in the big leagues has been a major success, as he finished the regular season with a 1.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 28 innings. He'll surely be unavailable for Game 2 on Wednesday after tossing 38 pitches in the series opener.