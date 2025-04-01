Amaya is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Amaya collected a hit Opening Day but will sit Tuesday after going 0-for-8 with a stolen base, a run and two strikeouts in the past three games. Brooks Baldwin will take over at shortstop and bat seventh.
More News
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Settling in as everyday shortstop•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: In mix for starts at shortstop•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Good to go Friday•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Exits contest with hip injury•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Back to Southsiders•
-
Orioles' Jacob Amaya: Booted off 40-man roster•