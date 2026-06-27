White Sox's Jacob Gonzalez: Career-best performance in win

Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, five RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 22-1 win over the Royals.

Gonzalez launched a three-run homer in the third inning before adding a two-run single in the seventh, falling a triple shy of the cycle in the first three-hit effort of his career. The rookie has now logged back-to-back multi-hit games after entering Wednesday's contest mired in a 0-for-25 slump over his previous 10 contests. Through his first 65 major-league plate appearances, Gonzalez is slashing .228/.323/.351 with two home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs scored.