The White Sox have selected Gonzalez with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A below-average runner who was a three-year shortstop at Mississippi, Gonzalez's bat will be what adds value in pro ball. A lefty slugger with plus bat speed, Gonzalez sets up with a clear plan to ambush balls to the pull side. He has a good eye at the plate (123:94 BB:K in 186 games), which combined with his quick bat and ability to create leverage led to consistent success in the SEC. Pro pitchers will test his ability to get to balls on the outer third of the plate, and he could potentially be relegated to the strong side of a platoon at the highest level. Gonzalez may also end up being better in OBP leagues than batting average leagues. He might get sent out as a shortstop, but third base seems like a better long-term fit.