The White Sox returned Eder to Triple-A Charlotte after Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Twins.

Eder joined the White Sox as the 27th man for Wednesday's activities, though he will now return to the minors without appearing in a game. However, his move to Charlotte will act as a promotion of sorts, as the 25-year-old southpaw had spent the entire season with Double-A Birmingham prior to Wednesday.

