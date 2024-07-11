The White Sox returned Eder to Triple-A Charlotte after Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Twins.
Eder joined the White Sox as the 27th man for Wednesday's activities, though he will now return to the minors without appearing in a game. However, his move to Charlotte will act as a promotion of sorts, as the 25-year-old southpaw had spent the entire season with Double-A Birmingham prior to Wednesday.
