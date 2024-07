The White Sox recalled Eder from Double-A Birmingham on Wenesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Eder will serve as the 27th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. If he makes an appearance out of the bullpen, it would be the left-hander's major-league debut. Eder has made 15 starts with Birmingham this season, posting a 5.09 ERA and 86:31 K:BB over 74.1 innings.