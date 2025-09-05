Perez is slashing .242/.315/.445 with 21 home runs, 10 steals, an 8.4 percent walk rate and a 20.4 percent strikeout rate in 122 games for High-A Winston-Salem.

Perez's .267 BABIP is pushing down his batting average, but he's still been 23 percent better than the average Sally League hitter. Perez is the only hitter under 21 to have 20-plus homers and 10-plus steals in the minors this year. He has started 76 games at second base and 25 games at shortstop.