White Sox's Joakim Soria: Excelling with lower arm angle
Soria credited his recent success out of the bullpen to lowering his arm in his delivery, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports. "I started [with the new delivery] against Baltimore," Soria said Wednesday, recalling his May 24 appearance. "I had a long at-bat against Jonathan Schoop and I ended up dropping my arm to see what happened. He ended up grounding out to the shortstop so I thought, 'Alright, why not give it a try?' I've felt good from there and been using it."
The results certainly support Soria's confidence with the altered arm slot, as he's given up one unearned run and has scattered four hits and two walks while striking out 10 in 9.2 innings since that fateful appearance. More importantly for fantasy purposes, Soria's surge has seemingly allowed him to capture closing duties for the White Sox all to himself. All of Soria's last six appearances have come in save situations, with the right-hander closing the door each time without much stress. As a 34-year-old reliever with an expiring contract on a rebuilding team, Soria looks like a prime trade candidate as the July 31 non-waiver deadline nears, so it seems rather unlikely that he'll retain closing duties for the White Sox throughout the season.
