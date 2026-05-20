The Rays traded Rock to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Oliver Dunn.

Rock has spent the entire season with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, posting a 4.80 ERA and 1.93 WHIP alongside a 27:17 K:BB through 15 innings. He'll report to Triple-A Charlotte to begin his time in the White Sox organization, but the fact that he owns a spot on the 40-man roster will help his chances of returning to the majors later in the year when the Sox need fresh bullpen depth. Kyle Teel (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.