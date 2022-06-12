Cueto allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings of relief Sunday against Texas. He did not factor into the decision in the team's loss.

Cueto was scheduled to start Monday in Detroit but came on in the third inning after Michael Kopech left with a knee injury. He got off to a rocky start, allowing a single on his first pitch and a two-run homer to Eli White two pitches later. After another run scored in the fourth, he retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.53 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 35.2 innings in six appearances since joining Chicago in May. He's expected to make his next start next weekend in Houston.