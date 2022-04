Manager Tony La Russa said Friday that Cueto will need at least one more start at Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Cueto made his second appearance in Charlotte on Thursday and allowed a hit and no walks while striking out six in four scoreless innings. Although the right-hander posted good results, he'll need at least one or two more starts in the minors before he's in the mix to make his debut for the White Sox.