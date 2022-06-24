Cueto (1-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings, taking the loss versus the Orioles on Thursday.

Cueto was cruising until the fourth inning, when Adley Rutschman tagged him for a two-run home run. It was Rutschman who added a third run to Cueto's line with an RBI double in the sixth. While it wasn't a particularly sharp outing for the 36-year-old right-hander, he can't win if he doesn't get run support. He's allowed nine runs in 23.1 innings in his last four appearances, and he's got a solid 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB in 48 innings overall. Cueto is in line for a road start versus the Angels next week.