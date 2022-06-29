Cueto (2-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Angels.

Cueto was plagued by the long ball in the third inning, allowing solo home runs to Andrew Velazquez, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The White Sox's offense came to life in the fifth, and Cueto was able to avoid any further damage to pick up his second win of the year. Both of his victories have come in his last three starts. The veteran right-hander has a 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB in 54 innings across nine appearances (eight starts) overall. Cueto is projected for a home start versus the Twins next week.