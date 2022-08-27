Cueto (6-6) took the loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing seven runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two over five innings.
Cueto was knocked around for seven runs in Friday's contest in his worst game of the season. The righty was on a streak of 10 quality starts until Friday's clunker. He was burned for two home runs, a two-RBI double and another run on a sac fly. Despite the rough outing, Cueto's ERA moved from 2.58 to 2.98.
More News
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Another dominant start•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Throws eight innings in win•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Goes the distance in loss•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Submits another quality start•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Shaky against Guardians•