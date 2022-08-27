Cueto (6-6) took the loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing seven runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two over five innings.

Cueto was knocked around for seven runs in Friday's contest in his worst game of the season. The righty was on a streak of 10 quality starts until Friday's clunker. He was burned for two home runs, a two-RBI double and another run on a sac fly. Despite the rough outing, Cueto's ERA moved from 2.58 to 2.98.