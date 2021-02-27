Abreu (COVID-19) arrived at spring training Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Abreu missed the first several days of camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was asymptomatic and felt healthy through his recovery. He was expected to rejoin the team Monday, but he arrived at camp ahead of schedule and should join the White Sox for team activities. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the first few games of Cactus League play, but the first baseman should have plenty of time to prepare for Opening Day.