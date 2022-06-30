Abreu went 4-for-4 Wednesday against the Angels.
Abreu accounted for four of the White Sox's seven hits, all of which were singles. He has collected multiple knocks in five of his last nine starts, also delivering three RBI and six runs scored in that span. The impressive stretch has improved Abreu's line to .284/.375/.451 across 317 plate appearances on the season.
