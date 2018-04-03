White Sox's Jose Abreu: Collects three hits Monday
Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Unfortunately for the White Sox, Abreu wasn't presented with any opportunities with men on base, nor were his teammates adept with men on base, so his three hits were largely wasted. He has two multi-hit games over the first three games and has reached base safely in all three.
