White Sox's Jose Abreu: Cranks 13th homer

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-1 loss Saturday to the Twins.

His sixth-inning shot was the only offense the White Sox could generate against Kyle Gibson. Abreu is now slashing .267/.320/.530 through 51 games with 13 homers and 42 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories