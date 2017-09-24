Play

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Day off Sunday

Abreu is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Abreu drove in Chicago's only two runs in Saturday's loss to the Royals. That performance pushed him to the 100 RBI mark for the fourth consecutive year. He'll get the day off while Matt Davidson fills in at first base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast