Abreu went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Abreu helped the White Sox start a five-run rally in the seventh inning with his two-run double. He's posted four multi-hit efforts in his last eight games, going 12-for-32 (.375) in that span. The first baseman has maintained a productive .273/.367/.443 slash line with nine home runs, 35 RBI, 41 runs scored and 19 doubles across 313 plate appearances.