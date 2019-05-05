White Sox's Jose Abreu: Drives in two more runs

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 15-2 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox first baseman drove in both runs for the White Sox during the lopsided loss. That's now 32 RBI for Abreu, which puts him in the lead in the American League. Abreu is also batting .285 with seven home runs, 17 runs and two steals in 123 at-bats this season.