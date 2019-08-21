White Sox's Jose Abreu: Goes deep again in loss
Abreu went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.
Abreu drilled a 377-foot blast to right field in the third inning, his second homer in as many days and fourth in his last six games. He also committed a costly error on a dropped throw in the fifth inning that led to four unearned runs. The 32-year-old is enjoying another productive season at the plate, slashing .273/.313/.496 with 28 homers and 94 RBI in 536 plate appearances.
