Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Royals.

Abreu has homered in two of the last three games, but Tuesday was his first game with multiple RBI since July 14. The first baseman is up to 13 long balls 52 RBI, 56 runs scored and 27 doubles in 101 contests while maintaining a steady .300/.381/.470 slash line. The White Sox were quiet at the trade deadline, so Abreu's status as a key piece in the heart of the lineup remains unchanged as they try to chase down the Twins and the Guardians in the AL Central.