Abreu went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 13-3 win over the Twins.

The blast was Abreu's 13th but just his second over the last 26 games, a span during which he's batted .188 with just nine RBI. The slump leaves the first baseman with a career lows in average (.241), slugging (.440) and OPS (.768).