Abreu went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-3 win over the Twins in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

Abreu went deep in the first inning for this 17th home run of the season and passed Carlton Fisk on the franchise's all-time home run list. He also had an RBI in the first game of the doubleheader when he doubled in a run. Abreu continues a tear through the month of July, slashing .305/.368/.576 with four home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored over 15 games.