White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers in second straight game

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Houston.

Abreu has homered in back-to-back games, the 24th time he's achieved that feat during his career. He's up to 40 RBI, tied for second in the AL with Alberto Mondesi and trailing Houston's George Springer.

