White Sox's Jose Abreu: Provides lone offense Monday

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics. He's hit safely in three of the last four games, going 4-for-16 with two homers, a double and four RBI.

Abreu was the lone support Monday for starter Reynaldo Lopez, who held Oakland to two runs over six innings. That's typically enough for a win, but not with this lineup, which ranks 21st in runs per game.