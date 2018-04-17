White Sox's Jose Abreu: Provides lone offense Monday
Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics. He's hit safely in three of the last four games, going 4-for-16 with two homers, a double and four RBI.
Abreu was the lone support Monday for starter Reynaldo Lopez, who held Oakland to two runs over six innings. That's typically enough for a win, but not with this lineup, which ranks 21st in runs per game.
