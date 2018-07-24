White Sox's Jose Abreu: Records 14th home run

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Angels.

Abreu took Jaime Barria deep in the first inning for his 14th home run of the season and followed that up with an RBI single in the sixth inning to record his first multi-RBI game since July 1. Abreu has been in a funk at the plate, as he has just five home runs and has seen his average has drop from .301 to .253 since June 1. However, he has shown improved power in the second-half in each of the past two seasons, and while that's not something to rely on, it does provide hope that he will improve his results as the season continues to wear on.