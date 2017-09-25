Play

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Remains out Monday

Abreu (shin) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Abreu is still dealing with some soreness after fouling a ball off his shin Saturday, so he'll start on the bench for a second straight contest. He'll remain a day-to-day case; Matt Davidson will start at first base Monday, with Rymer Liriano serving as the designated hitter.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast