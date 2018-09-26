White Sox's Jose Abreu: Shut down for season
Abreu (infection) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
With less than a week left in the regular season and the White Sox well out of playoff contention, the team opted to shut down the stud first baseman. Abreu played just six games over the final month and a half of the season due to multiple injuries, preventing him from reaching 25 homers and 100 RBI for the first time in his five-year career. He should be ready to go by the start of spring training.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: May not return in 2018•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Held out Saturday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Remains out Friday•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Back in White Sox's clubhouse•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Out of hospital but remains unavailable•
-
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hospitalized with infection•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....