White Sox's Jose Abreu: Shut down for season

Abreu (infection) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

With less than a week left in the regular season and the White Sox well out of playoff contention, the team opted to shut down the stud first baseman. Abreu played just six games over the final month and a half of the season due to multiple injuries, preventing him from reaching 25 homers and 100 RBI for the first time in his five-year career. He should be ready to go by the start of spring training.