Rojas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Rojas had been excluded from the lineup in three of the past four games while the White Sox faced three lefty starters, but he'll be on the bench Monday against a righty (Shane Baz). For the season, Rojas is batting just .177/.243/.244 with one home run and four stolen bases in 182 plate appearances. Given his poor production along with the fact that he's on an expiring contract, Rojas could be at risk of moving into a bench role -- or potentially getting cut -- if the White Sox aren't able to find a taker for him prior to the July 31 trade deadline.