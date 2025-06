Rojas went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored Thursday against the Tigers.

Rojas has had a rough start to his tenure with the White Sox, as he has just a .175 average and .477 OPS across his first 91 plate appearances. His performance Thursday was his fourth multi-hit effort in 27 games, and it also snapped a four-game hitless streak, spanning 13 at-bats.