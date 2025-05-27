Rojas went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Monday against the Mets.

Rojas has maintained a near everyday role for the White Sox at a combination of second and third base since being activated from the injured list May 4. He managed his second stolen base of the season Monday, though he still has only one hit across his last 18 at-bats -- spanning eight games. Rojas has struggled to find a rhythm at the plate overall by hitting just .140 with no extra-base hits across 57 plate appearances, and his strikeout rate has notably surged to 33.3 percent.