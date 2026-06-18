White Sox's Junior Perez: Recalled to big leagues

The White Sox recalled Perez from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

He'll grab the roster spot vacated by the injured Everson Pereira (concussion) and could work his way into the outfield rotation on the south side of Chicago. Acquired from the Athletics last month in a trade, Perez has slashed .217/.292/.401 with seven home runs, nine stolen bases and a 23:84 BB:K over 56 games at the Triple-A level in 2026. The 24-year-old has loud tools but also major contact issues, so it could be a tough immediate transition to facing big-league pitching.