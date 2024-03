The White Sox won't carry three catchers on the Opening Day roster, which could mean Lee begins the season in the minors, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox added both Max Stassi and Martin Maldonado this offseason, neither of whom have minor-league options. While Lee is a more logical fit for the rebuilding roster, he does have one option remaining. Lee has only six plate appearances to this point in the spring, but he has homered once and collected one other hit.