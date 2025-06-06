Teel is starting behind the plate and batting sixth Friday against the Royals.

The 23-year-old will immediately enter the starting lineup after being added to the big-league roster Friday, and he'll do the catching for right-hander Davis Martin. Teel had an .886 OPS with eight homers and seven steals in 50 games with Triple-A Charlotte prior to being promoted, and he could take the No. 1 catching job from Edgar Quero with a strong start to his MLB career.