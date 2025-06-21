Teel went 1-for-4 with a double Friday against the Blue Jays.

After Teel collected hits in each of his first two big-league games, he slowed at the plate and has hit just .174 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate in his last nine appearances. He's started only two of the White Sox's last four games after playing nearly every day, though Chicago will almost certainly still look to get him in the lineup regularly. Teel has also started to turn things around slowly, tallying at least one hit in each of his last four starts while logging his first career extra-base hit Friday.