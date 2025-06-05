The White Sox are expected to select Teel's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After slashing .295/.394/.492 with eight homers, 30 RBI, 34 runs scored and seven steals through 50 games with Charlotte, Teel will now report to Chicago for his first career stint in the majors. The 23-year-old has only ever played catcher during his professional career; however, the team has been getting him fielding practice at first base over the past several days. With fellow prospect Edgar Quero already starting behind the plate most days for the White Sox and batting .256 on the year, learning a new position would certainly help Teel's chances of cracking the lineup regularly. That being said, it will likely take a while for him to feel comfortable enough at first base to begin playing there in major-league games.