Teel went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Guardians.

Teel entered Saturday's game having gone hitless across his last 17 at-bats, though he had struck out at a moderate 24 percent clip in that span. He broke out of the slump with a two-RBI single in the fourth inning of Saturday's game, bringing his RBI total to six across 24 games. Teel has started to sit against lefties, but otherwise continues to get regular playing time behind the dish.